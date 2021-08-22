Akram Khan happy with Tigers preparation for T20 World Cup



Akram Khan.

Bangladesh had recently played in a slow and low track against Australia when batsmen found it extremely tough to make runs. They though won the series by 4-1 to capture the first ever bilateral series against the Aussies in any format, experts from local and abroad argued whether playing in this pitch gives the team the best preparation.

While most believed Bangladesh prepared such a track to beat Australia and will do so against New Zealand in the ensuing five-match T20 series, Akram said they had nothing to do with the wicket since it is the matter of curator.

"We've never asked for a particular kind of pitch. Whatever the wicket is, we are always prepared to play," Akram said here today.

"It is our home and naturally we will get the home advantage. Every country is keen to take the home advantage. Since we have played more matches than any other team at Mirpur wicket, we knew it better than anybody else. I think we are on the way to have a good preparation for the T20 World Cup. We played against Zimbabwe and Australia and now we'll play against New Zealand. We'll go to the World Cup venue to have further preparation."

Bangladesh however decided in principle to arrive in Oman one week ago of the scheduled time to acclimatize with the condition. They will play their first round matches in Oman before moving to Dubai to play Super 12s matches if they qualify.

"It is sure we will go there at least one week ago. The reason is to play some practice matches there but nothing is finalized yet. Coach will take the eventual decision," he pointed out.

Akram also made it clear that Tamim Iqbal will be in the squad if he is declared fit. Tamim, who has been in rehab now to fully cure his knee injury, will also miss the series against New Zealand. Earlier he was unable to play the series against Australia and also missed the one-off Test and three-match T20 series in Zimbabwe.

"Tamim has been one of the best players of the country. So there is no question about him. If he stays fit, he will play. He has an injury problem. He has been in touch with doctors, physio and selectors. Hopefully he will be fit in time." -BSS





