Flood hits several dists as rain-fed rivers overflow

Flood situation in different areas across the country has started deteriorating as the water level in the major rivers except the Surma and the Kushiyara in Sylhet region show rising trend due to heavy rainfall and onrush of water from the upstream in neighbouring India.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) forecasted that the rising trend would continue in next 24 hours. It also forecasted the flood situation at low lying areas of Kurigram, Pabna, Kushtia, Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts may deteriorate in next 24 hours while the Teesta River may remain steady. The Jamuna River at Aricha Point and the Atrai River at Baghabari point may cross the danger levels in next 24 hours, it added.

Our correspondents from Rangpur, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Sirajganj and Rajshahi districts report that vast areas went under water due to water from the upstream and heavy downpour. Homesteads and arable lands in some areas faced erosion by rivers. The erosion victims have taken shelter on the nearby flood control embankments and other higher places, but the people who are living on the riverbank areas are in much anxiety. According to the FFWC data, the water level of the Dudhkumar is flowing above the danger mark by 4cm at Pateshwari point, Jamuna above 8cm at Mathura point, Padma 42cm above the danger mark at Goalanda point and the Gorai above 20cm at Kamarkhali point.