Prices of essential commodities shoot up

The prices of daily commodities including soybean oil, palm oil, flour, lentils, turmeric, sugar, cardamom, cinnamon, broiler chicken, ginger, turmeric, dried chillies and eggs including have shot up in the the capital's kitchen market. But the price of green chilli that had an abnormal hike recently has decreased at Tk 50 to Tk 70 per kg in the weekend.

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) on Thursday has presented a report based on the prices of products from 13 retail markets including Rampura, Malibagh and Kawran Bazar in the capital.

TCB said the price of loose soybean oil has risen by 2.4 per cent per litre, palm oil (loose) by 5.5 per cent and palm oil (super) by 3.51 per cent in the last seven days. Besides, price of loose flour has increased by 5 percent per kg and packaged flour by 1.46 percent while that of medium-sized lentils by 5.56 per cent, domestic turmeric by 16.14 per cent, sugar by 6.29 per cent, cinnamon by 6.25 per cent and broiler chicken by 4 per cent.

Price of ginger increased by 20.63 percent, dried chilli by 6.8 per kg and the price of hali (4 pieces) of eggs by 1.49 per cent.

No shortage of these products was noticed on Saturday in the Kawran bazaar kitchen market in the capital.

Alauddin, a trader at karwan bazar kitchen market told The Daily Observer, "There is no crisis in these products. We retailers are also able to buy and sell these products on demand as supply is huge. But we have to bring in higher prices, so we have to sell to the buyers at higher prices."

Manzoor Mohammad Shahriar, deputy director of the Department of Consumer Protection told that the country including the capital was being monitored to keep consumer prices affordable during the Coronavirus period.

"However, I have found that the prices of several products have gone up. Why prices have risen is being monitored. Prices vary from wholesale to retail. It is being investigated who is selling at what price. If any irregularity is found, it will be brought under the law and punished," he added.

According to the TCB report, loose soybeans are being sold at Tk 124 to Tk 126 per litre in the retail market of the capital, which was Tk 120 to Tk 125 seven days ago. Loose palm oil has been sold at Tk 114 to Tk 117 per liter, which was Tk 106 to Tk 112 seven days ago.

Loose flour is being sold at a maximum of Tk 33 per kg with an increase of Tk 2 while Packaged flour is at Tk 45 per kg with an increase of Tk 2. Medium sized lentils are being sold at Tk 110 per kg with an increased of Tk 5 per kg.

Domestic turmeric is being sold at a maximum of Tk 230 per kg while sugar at Tk 75 to Tk 77 per kg with an increase of Tk 2 to Tk 4 per kg in 7 days. Cinnamon is being sold at Tk 400 per kg, up by Tk 50.

Besides, broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 140 per kg with an increase of Tk 5 per kg. Domestic ginger is being sold at Tk 140 per kg with an increase of Tk 40.









