Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 9:32 AM
‘Aug 21 grenade attack’ aimed to make AL leaderless: Quader

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the bullets of 75 came back on August 21, 2004 to make AL leaderless party.
 "The main objective of the 'August 21 grenade attack' was to make the party leaderless as the perpetrators of August 21 wanted to eliminate the spirit of 71's. Thus, deadly bullets of 75's came back to 'August 21 grenade attack' in 2004 again".
He came up with remarks while addressing a discussion organized by AL at the central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on the occasion of 'August 21 grenade attack'.
"We wanted to hold rally at Muktangan on this day in 2004, but, AL was not allowed to hold rally there and later, grenade attack was carried out in the rally."
"Police did not come for any assistance rather they lobbed tear gas canisters and resorted to baton charge on AL leaders and workers during that time," he added.


