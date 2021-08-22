Video
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister

Published : Sunday, 22 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent 

Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister Ismail Demir in Istanbul in Turkey on Saturday. photo : ISPR

Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister Ismail Demir in Istanbul in Turkey on Saturday. photo : ISPR

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army on Thursday has met Turkey's Defence Industries Minister Ismail Demir, and Deputy Minister of National Defence Muhsin Dere in Istanbul.
During the meetings in Turkey, Army Chief the Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said that there have been long-standing strategic friendships and cultural ties between the military forces of Turkey and Bangladesh. He also hoped that these relations would reach new heights in the future, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media statement on Saturday.
The Army chief said that his official visit to Turkey on the occasion of the International Defence Fair 2021 would open new opportunities of cooperation between the military forces of the two countries especially the Armed Forces.
Ismail Demir, Minister of Defence Industries, assured that he would look into the ongoing issues with Bangladesh on behalf of his organization, and provide necessary assistance so that future defence cooperation between the two countries would be more friendly and beneficial.
Turkey's Deputy Minister Muhsin Dere expressed his country's commitment to further cooperation, and assistance to Bangladesh in the field of military equipment as well as training of military personnel and technology exchange.
Later, the Army Chief visited various stalls of the exhibition of the International Defence Fair - 2021.


