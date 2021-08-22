Country observes 17th anniv of grenade attack

The 17th anniversary of the heinous August 21 grenade attack on a rally of the then opposition party Awami League (AL) in Dhaka was observed in the country on Saturday.

AL and affiliated bodies-Mohila Awami League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishak League, Chhatra League and others--observed the day as "Grenade Attack Day" with elaborate programmes, including discussions.

On the occasion, leaders and activists of AL and its affiliated organizations placed wreaths at a makeshift altar in front of the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the morning.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also AL President issued separate messages commemorating the martyrs of the day.

Besides, an art summit titled "AUGUST REPEATED ATTEMPTS" took place on the premises of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and it will continue till Monday.

On this day in 2004, when BNP-Jamaat alliance government was in office at that time, the horrible grenade attack was carried out on an anti-terrorism rally organized by AL at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina, the then leader of the opposition was the target. At least 24 people, including Awami League women affairs secretary and late President Zillur Rahman's wife Ivy Rahman, were killed. Three hundred were left injured. Though, Hasina survived the attack, she suffered hearing impairment.

Fourteen years later, a Dhaka court sentenced 19 people, including the then BNP government's state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar to death.

Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and the party's current acting chairman, and 18 others were also sentenced to life in prison.







