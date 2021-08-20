US troops ‘may stay in Afghanistan past deadline’: Biden

WASHINGTON, Aug 19: President Joe Biden said Wednesday that US troops won't leave any Americans behind in Afghanistan, even if it means staying in Taliban-controlled Kabul for longer than agreed.

In his first interview since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital, sparking a panicked exodus by foreigners and Afghan allies, Biden told ABC News that "chaos" had been unavoidable.

US leaders have said they are sticking to an August 31 deadline for removing the last troops and handing over the country to the victorious Taliban.

However, Biden said for the first time that US soldiers could stay longer if any Americans were still trying to flee. "If there are American citizens left, we're going to stay to get them all out," Biden said.

The US president did not explain how an extension

would work.

The Taliban are currently standing aside as US troops fly in to secure Kabul's airport and organize evacuations.

But the militants have full control of the rest of the city and are essentially able to decide who gets through and who doesn't, while foreign forces are highly limited in their ability to maneuver safely beyond the confines of the airport. -AFP