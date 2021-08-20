DU unlocks Asif Nazrul’s office room

The Dhaka University (DU) authority on Thursday unlocked the office of the Chairman of the Law Department, Prof Asif

Nazrul, 28 hours after Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists padlocked his office room.

Students of the department stood by the professor and resented the actions of the BCL leaders and activists and Muktijuddho Mancha members on Wednesday afternoon.

A large number of Law Department students used frames in their Facebook profile photos that states, "We stand with Asif Nazrul. Freedom of speech is not a crime."

They questioned the university authority's helplessness, silent role and 28 hours delay in unlocking the door.

However, the students said the incident took place just because of a Facebook post by Asif Nazrul and added that action the BCL men was a threat to the freedom of speech.

Habibur Rahman, a Master's student of Law Department said his (Asif Nazrul) post does not fall into any kind of crime under any section of the law of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday in a statement condemned the incident committed by the BCL.

Fakhrul said such terrorist activities are not acceptable in a place like DU where free thought is practised.

He also said it is a matter of sorrow that DU authority or the government has not taken any action against the illegal activity.

Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad on Wednesday night in a statement, also resented the incident and demanded punishment of those involved in the incident.

The Dhaka University Teacher's Association (DUTA) did not issue a statement regarding the matter.

On August 17, Prof Asif Nazrul wrote in a Facebook post, "The picture of Kabul Airport would be seen in Bangladesh, if a fair election was held."

Centring the post, BCL President Al-Nahian Khan Joy, General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya threatened Prof Asif Nazrul with mass beating.

Demanding dismissal of Prof Asif Nazrul from the university, Lekhak said they will take the responsibility for any action if the university administration doesn't take action against him.

He also said Prof Asif Nazrul would be sent to Pakistan after mass beating.

Besides, Muktijoddha Mancha on Wednesday burnt an effigy of the professor, banned him on the campus and locked his office room at 5:00 pm.

However, Proctor Golam Rabbani said no action will be taken, but warned those involved in the incident.

He said the door was opened at 5:00pm yesterday (Thursday).

Meanwhile, Prof Asif Nazrul sent an application to DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman to open his office room at 4:00pm on Thursday.

Prof Asif Nazrul told the media that he has no allegation against his students, but the university authority can take action against those involved in the incident.







