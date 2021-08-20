Govt sends back 16,000mt Indian low quality rice

The government on Thursday sent back a consignment of around 16,000 metric tonnes of non-Basmati parboiled rice imported from 'National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED)'.

According to the letter sent to the Indian company, the quality of the rice supplied by the company mismatched with the specification as per the clause-2 of the contract signed between Bangladesh's Directorate General of Food and NAFED.

Director General of the DG Food Sheikh Mujibur Rahman signed the letter of rejection for giving the consignment back to the supplier company.

When contacted, DG Food's Director (Procurement) Raihanul Kobir told this correspondent that the DG Food

authority on behalf of the Bangladesh government had signed the agreement with the company for importing one lakh tonnes of non-Basmati parboiled rice.

Following the agreement, the company has already supplied several consignments of rice. But, problem was found in this consignment.

As the specification mismatched with the contract, the authority decided to send the consignment back rejecting the sub-standard rice, he said.

According to the DG Food officials, the chartered vessel M.V. DRAGON carrying 16,000 tonnes of non-Basmati parboiled rice was unloaded at the Chattogram port.

But, the mismatch of specification was found after unloading only three tonnes of rice. The officials responsible for unloading the ship stopped their work and informed the authority.

After investigation, the authority found anomalies of the Indian company and decided to send 15,911 tonnes of rice from the consignment back rejecting the lower quality rice.

In the letter sent to the NAFED, DG Food Sheikh Mujibur Rahman mentioned, "The non-Basmati parboiled rice carried by your chartered vessel M.V. DRAGON at Chittagong port bearing the Bill of lading no. BL No-VPT-D-001, dated: 05/07/2021 has been found beyond specification as per second time analysis report. As per clause-2 of the contract, the Broken Grains (Totabi maximum) are to be maximum 5.0 percent and the margin of tolerance with claim for deviation is up to 6.0pc and dead."

It said, "Damaged and Discoloured Grains are to be maximum 3.0pc and the margin of tolerance with claim for deviation is up to 4.0pc beyond which the cargo is rejectable. But in the analysis report made on representative samples drawn in the second time from the said vessel where broken grains have been found 9.92pc and dead. Damaged and discoloured grains have been found 60.47pc which are much higher than the tolerance limit in the contract."





