Age limit for govt jobs extended by 21 months

The government has been extended the age limit for government jobs by 21 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Giving the waiver of service entry age, the Public Administration Ministry on Thursday issued a notification.

However, this age waiver will not be applicable for the aspirants of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations, the notice said.

The notification said the ministries, departments and its subordinate offices, which could not call for recruitment in various categories of job vacancies due

to the pandemic situation, must fix the age limit of candidates as of March 25, 2020, for all recruitment notices to be published within December 31 this year.

Earlier, the government had given a five-month age exemption to job seekers who were unable to apply for government jobs due to the general holiday last year.







