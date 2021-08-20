Health rules virtually elusive at markets, public transport

The government's directives to maintain health rules remain largely ignored although the authorities termed it crucial, especially after lifting of the countrywide 'strict lockdown' on August 11 in view of life and livelihood.

With permission to resume operation of public transport, transport owners and workers were asked not to take passengers exceeding the usual capacity. They were also asked to ensure health rules -- wearing face masks and disinfecting vehicles after every trip.

Similar directives were given to shop owners and customers at markets and shopping malls. But, ensuring hygiene during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic remains a far cry.

The authorities asked the transport workers to wear face masks during trips and keep hand sanitizers for use of passengers and not to carry any passenger without face masks.

But, the directives remain largely ignored by passengers and transport workers. The violation is a common sight in the buses plying the city and the law enforcers often turn a blind eye to it.

While visiting different

areas of Dhaka city, this correspondent found that the bus services and shopping centres were grossly violating the government order. No government agency was seen to monitor, whether modes of transport, markets and people in general were complying with the government's health directives.

On carrying extra passengers, Paristan Paribahan supervisor Sumon Hossain told the Daily Observer, "We are trying to maintain all health guidelines, but it becomes a problem during office hours, especially when people come out after office break."

"Sometimes passengers forcibly get into buses ignoring the seat capacity despite repeated reminders from our staff," he added.

Shahinul Haque, a transport owner of Agradut Pvt Ltd, said, "We bus owners regularly give strict directives to our workers to follow heath guidelines. We take instant corrective action if any kind of violation is noticed."

Transport workers failed to give any satisfactory answer why they do not keep hand sanitizer or allow passengers without face masks.

Jonayed Ibn Mortuza, a private company employee who regularly uses public transport, said, "Despite running on full capacity, many bus assistants are found relentlessly calling for more passengers and it has become a common scene."

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, said, "We have served notice to all bus owners, transport companies, associations, including their district and other units, to operate carrying the usual capacity of passengers and not to carry standing passengers. The matter is also being monitored by the law enforcement agencies."

"We have said that strict action would be taken against anyone who violates government rules," he added.

Meanwhile, maximum shoppers, sellers and street hawkers of the capital's New Market area and the adjacent area's markets were found flouting the government orders regarding health rules for coronavirus pandemic.

Masum Khan, a sales man of Laboni Cosmetics, said, "We always try to maintain health guidelines in our shop. But, maximum customers are reluctant about health hygiene."

"Though, we always ask them to wear face mask properly while entering in our shop," he added.

At the same time, general observation indicates that high class shopping malls and buses plying long routes and passenger trains maintain relatively better hygiene rules.







