

Pori Moni put on one-day remand

Control Act.

On August 5 and August 10, two separate courts put her on remand twice.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Atiqul Islam passed the order after Inspector Kazi Golam Mostafa of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), also the

Investigation Officer of the case, produced her before the court seeking a five-day fresh remand.

In the remand prayer, the IO said, Pori Moni, while she was on remand, had given important information about the recovery of narcotics from her residence.

She also disclosed some names of money suppliers. That is why she needs to be remanded again to know the whereabouts and addresses of the people involved in supplying money to her, the IO said in his report.

Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu prayed to the court to allow the remand as per IO's desire. On the other hand the defence counsel Advocate Mojibor Rahman pleaded before the court to cancel remand plea and grant her bail

The defence counsel said, she was falsely implicated in the case and she has committed to a number of films which she cannot complete if she is in jail.

After hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence plea and placed her on a one-day remand in the case.

On Wednesday, another court set Thursday for the hearing on the case against the actress after both sides filed their petitions.

On August 13 another court sent Pori Moni to jail on completion of two days of remand.

On August 10, Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas's court granted a two-day remand to Pori Moni for the second time.

On August 5, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted a four-day remand in the same case.

On August 4, RAB conducted a four-hour operation and arrested Pori Moni and Dipu from a house in Banani. Various types of drugs were reportedly seized from her house.

After the arrest, they were taken to the RAB Headquarters. Later, RAB-1 filed a case against Pori Moni under the Narcotics Control Act.









