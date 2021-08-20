Tourist sites open amid fear of Covid-19 infection



Picturesque Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali becomes lively with visitors again as the authorities opened tourism centres across the country on Thursday, after closure for a prolonged period during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

One estimate says that the amount of loss of the tourist sector has exceeded more than several thousand crores.

Under this situation the tourist places were allowed visitor from August 19.

The notification issued by the Cabinet Division on August 12 allowing the opening of the tourist places from August 19 laid down the following conditions:

1. Tourist places, centers, resorts, community centers and recreation centers will be able to operate using 50 percent of the number of total seats.

2. Wearing masks should be ensured and the hygiene rules framed by the Department of Health should be followed

properly.

3. Any kind of negligence in compliance of hygiene rules in any organization, the authorities concerned will take responsibility and legal action will be taken against them.

The beach and other tourist places of Cox's Bazar are being opened for tourists subject to conditions from Thursday (August 19). Cox's Bazar is ready to break the long silence and welcome tourists to visit.

Most of the hotels, motels and restaurants have been cleaned and made suitable for tourism services in the meantime.

With the news of the official opening of August 19, tourists have started coming since Wednesday (August 18) afternoon. This has revived the long-deserted Cox's Bazar tourist zone, said a manager of a resort.

Apart from Cox's Bazar beach, other spots including Himchhari, Inani, Sabrang Exclusive Zone, Nature Park, Burmese Market, Dulhazara Bangabandhu Safari Park will again buzz with tourists.

But those who intend to go to St. Martin have to face the hostile weather.

Md Rafeuzzaman,

President of the Tourism Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), said, "The tourist places are opening. After a long time many people are coming to the tourist places. We have talked to the Ministry, Tourism Board and other stackholders of tourism industry. We will do everything according to the hygiene rules set by the government."

Cox's Bazar Zone Super of Tourist Police, Md. Zillur Rahman said, "We along with the local administration are trying to implement government guidelines so that Covid-19 transmission rate can be brought under control."





