Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:37 PM
159 die of C-19 in 24 hours

Toll lowest in 46 days

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 159 more deaths due to coroanvirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, which is the lowest in 46 days. The death tally stands at 24,878. During the time, 6,566 new cases were detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,447,210.      
Earlier on 4 July, the country recorded 153 coronavirus deaths.
As many as 10,153 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovery to 1,337,181, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services
(DGHS).
The recovery rate is 92.40 per cent.  
The country logged positivity rate of 17.64 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.91 per cent and the death rate at 1.72 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 37,226 samples.
Of the deceased, 50 were in Dhaka division, 38 in Chattogram, 23 in Sylhet, 13 in Rajshahi, 12 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, eight in Rangpur and five in Mymensingh division.
Among the 159 deceased, 76 were men and 83 women.
The country's maiden Covid-19 cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.4 million lives and infected over 210 million people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 188.4 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

