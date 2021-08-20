Tension runs high in Barishal

Barishal, 19 Aug: A tense situation is prevailing in Barishal city in connection with the attack on Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman's house.

Following the attacks police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) patrol has been intensified in the city.

Ten platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members were deployed in Barishal city to avoid any untoward incident following the attack on the residence of the Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

Meanwhile, 10 executive magistrates will monitor the situation. Barishal Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin on Thursday said BGB reinforcement and magistrates had been called in for the safety of the divisional commission's office.

At least 50 people including police and Ansar members were injured, five by bullets, in a clash that broke out between the supporters of the Awami League, BCL and members of Ansar when the former tried to attack the residence of Barishal Sadar UNO Munibur Rahman on Wednesday night.

All long-distance buses from Barishal and launch services resumed on Thursday noon after 13 hours of suspension centering the attack on UNO Munibur Rahman's house in Sadar upazila.

Buses started leaving the terminals in the city from 12 noon as Bus Owners Association withdrew the strike.

Thirteen people have so far been arrested in two cases filed over attack on Barishal Sadar UNO's residence and clashes with police.

All the arrested persons are the leaders and activists of different associate organisations of Awami League, said Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station OC Nurul Islam.

He said Sadar UNO Munibur Rahman filed a case against some 30 to 40 persons mentioning their names and against over 100 unnamed persons.

Besides, police filed another case bringing charges of obstructing them to perform their duties, humiliating them and attacking them. The detained 13 persons were shown arrested in both cases.

Nurul Islam said three persons injured during the clashes were picked up from Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital when they were undergoing treatment there.

They were Ahmed Shahriar Babu, President of Raipasha-Korapur union Awami League under Sadar upazila, AL workers Harun-ar-Rashid and Tanvir.

During the attack on Wednesday night, UNO Munibur Rahman caught City AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud Babu red-handed.

Following the filing of the cases, police arrested seven people including City AL Relief Affairs Secretary Moazzem Hossain Firoz and District BCL Vice-President Oliullah Oli among the detainees, the OC said.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of police and RAB men took position in front of city mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah's residence on the Kalibari Road at around 11 in the morning. The mayor was inside the house at that moment.

Hundreds of activists of the district unit of BCL, student front of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, attacked the government residence of the UNO twice on Wednesday night.

Several Ansar members employed to guard the UNO's residence were injured in the incident. BCL claimed that at least 30 of their leaders and activists sustained bullet wounds and other injuries at the time.

UNO Munibur Rahman said posters of State Minister for Water Resources Col. Zaheed Farooque were hung up to commemorate the National Mourning Day at different places on the Upazila Parishad premises.

BCL men came to tear down those at night. The UNO asked them to tear down the posters on Thursday morning as people were sleeping then. But the BCL men abused him verbally and started picketing around his residence, he added.









