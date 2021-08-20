

Death references remain held up for about 3 years

As of now, there are some relevant proceedings that remain incomplete to finalise the death references for hearing despite the paper books of the cases had been prepared on August 16 last year, Supreme Court sources said.

Supreme Court spokesman and Special Officer of the HC division Md Saifur Rahman told the Daily Observer that all proceedings are on track and it will be submitted before the Chief Justice after the relevant proceedings are completed.

The Chief Justice will assign an HC bench for holding a hearing on and disposing of the death references and appeals on the August 21 grenade attack cases, he said.

A Dhaka court on October 10 in 2018 handed down the punishment to 49 persons, including BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and

former state minister for Home Lutfozzaman Babar, as they were involved with the horrific incident.

After a long 17 years wait, families of the deceased and the wounded are waiting to see the final execution of the verdicts through completing the next legal steps of due process.

Meanwhile, those who are convicted but fugitive, the state will appoint a state defence lawyer for contesting in the hearing.

Sources said a total of 585 paper books contain 10 thousand pages, 13 volumes, 22 appeals and 12 jail appeals in the murder case of the August 21 grenade attack incident.

Similarly, the explosive case of August 21 grenade attack incident contains 11 volumes and 10 thousand pages. Among the convicted accused filed 17 appeals and 12 jail appeals in the case, sources said.

The paper book, which includes trial proceedings, statements, evidence, orders, verdict, and other relevant documents is necessary for the HC to hear and dispose of a death reference or an appeal.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), if a lower court orders the death penalty, the verdict is examined by the HC for confirmation of the punishment.

Law Minister Anisul Huq earlier said, "I will now talk to the Attorney General's office and ask it to move an application for starting hearing on the death reference and appeals of the case."

The government is, however, trying to bring back the fugitive convicts to the country and ensure their punishment, he said.

While talking about the cases, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said that his office would take initiatives to hold hearing on jail appeals and death references in two cases lodged over the August 21 grenade attack on a priority basis.

The death references on the cases reached the HC on November 27 in 2018 for the examination of the trial court's verdict.

After that, on January 13 in 2019, the HC accepted appeals filed by the convicts in two cases filed over August 21 grenade attack for hearing.

On the same day, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman had accepted the appeals filed by the convicted accused and also stayed the part of the trial court verdict that fined the convicts.

On October 10 in 2018, Judge Shahed Nuruddin of Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 delivered the verdict, sentencing 19 people to death, including Lutfozzaman Babar, ex-deputy minister Abdus Salam Pintu, former NSI chief Brig Gen (retd) Rezzaqul Haider Chowdhury, former DGFI director Brig Gen (retd) Abdur Rahim, and owner of Hanif Paribahan Mohammad Hanif in the cases.

It also awarded life imprisonment to 19 others, including Tarique Rahman, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's former political secretary Harris Chowdhury, former BNP lawmaker Qazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad in the cases.

The court also awarded different jail terms to 11other people, including two former inspectors general of police - Ashraful Huda and Shahudul Haque in the cases.

The judge also made 12-point observations on the background, motive, and consequences of the attack, mainly targeting then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina.

Eighteen out of the 49 convicts are still on the run. Tarique Rahman, one of the prime accused, is hiding in London.

At least 24 people were killed and around 300 injured in the horrible attack on an Awami League rally on the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21 in 2004.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the then opposition leader in parliament narrowly escaped the attack with an ear injury.









