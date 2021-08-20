

World’s smallest cow ‘Rani’ dies in Savar

Sajedul Islam, livestock officer of Savar confirmed the death.

"The cow fell ill two days ago.It was taken to Savar upazila health center at around 11 am today and the on duty doctor declared it dead at 12 pm," he said.

The dwarf cow of the Boxer Bhutti breed grew up in a farm at Charigram of Savar, near the capital Dhaka.

The cow stood just 51cm (20in) high, and weighed 28kg (62Ib).

It was waiting to be recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's smallest cow.

The cow turned into a celebrity since it;s news first broke on the newspapers back in July and hundreds of visitors had been flocking to the farm to catch a sight of it.

