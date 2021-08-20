C-19 cases reaches 96,000 mark in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 19: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 96,000 mark in Chattogram district where the infection rate continues decrising again in recent weeks.

Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases raised to 96,202 as 348 more persons were reported Covid-19 positive after testing 2592 samples with the daily infection rate of 13.42 percent on Wednesday in the district. Civil surgeon told BSS that among the total infected persons, 70,482 are the residents of the port city and the rest 25,720 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 202 are from Chattogram city and 146 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said. -BSS





