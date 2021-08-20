Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

C-19 cases reaches 96,000 mark in Ctg

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 19: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 96,000 mark in Chattogram district where the infection rate continues decrising again in recent weeks.
Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases raised to 96,202 as 348 more persons were reported Covid-19 positive after testing 2592 samples with the daily infection rate of 13.42 percent on Wednesday in the district. Civil surgeon told BSS that among the total infected persons, 70,482 are the residents of the port city and the rest 25,720 are residents of different upazilas of the district.   
Among the newly detected patients, 202 are from Chattogram city and 146 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World’s smallest cow ‘Rani’ dies in Savar
C-19 cases reaches 96,000 mark in Ctg
DMP arrests 33 for selling drug
BD youth jumps rope to enter Guinness Book
BCL opens anti-Corona booth at JnU
Dhaka-Narayanganj rail services to resume after 2 months
Tagore’s historic Kuthibari is threatened by river erosion, locals scream for help
FM mourns loss of lives due to wildfires in Algeria


Latest News
Padma, Jamuna water levels rise, low lying areas flooded
50 chars of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari inundated
Army Chief calls on President of Defense Industries of Turkey
17th anniversary of Aug 21 grenade attacks Saturday
Govt strives at UN to enhance Bangladesh peacekeepers’ benefits: Momen
3 electrocuted to death in Chapainawabganj
Muslims observe Holy Ashura
Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
NZ cricket great Cairns off life support
Most Read News
Obituary
Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagri passes away
3 killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office
The chaotic ending of America’s longest war
Dainik Orthoniti Editor Zahiduzzaman Faruk passes away
Salim Ullah new secretary to Financial Institutions Division
Pakistan fences off from Afghan refugees
Sirajganj UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Ensure healthy food for healthy nation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft