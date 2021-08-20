DMP arrests 33 for selling drug

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in separate anti-drugs campaigns arrested 33 persons on charges of consuming and selling drugs in the capital city.

According to a DMP statement issued on Thursday, as part of the campaign, the law enforcers conducted raids in different areas under various police stations and detained 33 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on August 18, 2021 to 6 am on Thursday, it added.

During the campaign, police also seized 139 grams of heroin, 37.385 kilograms of cannabis, 30,375 pieces of yaba tablets, 28 bottles of phensidyl and 500 grams of ice from them, it said. Police filed 23 cases against the arrestees in these connections with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS





