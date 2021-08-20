BD youth jumps rope to enter Guinness Book

Video
Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

THAKURGAON, Aug 18: A 21-year-old Bangladeshi youth from Thakurgaon, Russel Islam, has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the most skips in 30 seconds-and that too, on one leg.
Russel Islam, son of Bazlur Rahman of Sirjapara village in Sadar upazila, in fact, created the world record by jumping rope 145 times on one leg in half a minute.
Russel, a student of Shibganj Degree College, has been skipping since childhood. But he started practicing meticulously from 2017. And his dream came true this year.
In 2019, Russel applied for the Guinness Book of World Records challenging in two categories-one in 30 seconds and another in one minute.
He had earlier created the world record for jumping 258 times on one leg in one minute after breaking the previous record. This year, he broke the previous record of 144 skips in 30 seconds by jumping 145 times on one leg.
On July 29, Russell received a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records.
Bazlur Rahman, his father, told UNB, "My son used to skip on one leg. When I had asked him the reason, he told me that he would make us proud one day."
Russel said, "Skipping has been my dream since my childhood and I used to see it on the internet and checked the existing record from time to time. To make my dream come true, I practised with rope alongside my studies."
"At one point of time, I felt that I could break the existing world record and had applied to the Guinness Book of World Records.
"After three months they replied to me with some guidelines and sought a video of skipping from me. They also gave me a detailed instruction of how to shoot the video. Later, I submitted the video and finally won," said Russel.
Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman felicitated Russel at a programme recently and promised financial assistance from the local administration for his contribution to the country.    -UNB


