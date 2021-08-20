BCL opens anti-Corona booth at JnU

A Corona prevention booth has been opened at the initiative of Bangladesh Chhatra League Jagannath University (JnU) unit on the campus.

Vice Chancellor of Jagannath University Prof Dr Imdadul Haque inaugurated the booth on Thursday (August 19).

A BCL leader said, "Bangladesh Chhatra League is always working for the welfare of the people, this programme is initiated under the guidance of the Central Chhatra League. All our activities will continue for the welfare of the country and the people."

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Prof Dr Kamaluddin Ahmed, Treasurer of Jagannath University, said it is undoubtedly a good initiative taken for the welfare of the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Imdadul Haque said, "Bangladesh Chhatra League is an organization which carries Sheikh Mujib's ideology. Based on that ideology BCL has been by the side of the people from the beginning till today. I appreciate the good work that BCL is doing one after another under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

BCL leaders, activists of JnU unit, Vice Chancellor and Treasurer of the university, Proctor, Assistant Proctor, teachers and students were present on this occasion.





