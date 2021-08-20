Dhaka-Narayanganj rail services to resume after 2 months



The railway services on Dhaka-Narayanganj route, suspended almost 2 months ago, will resume on Thursday. The photo was taken from Narayanganj Railway Station on Thursday. photo: observer

Railway workers have been busy repairing the Dhaka-Narayanganj railway line in Isdair Bazar area since last Tuesday.

Demu (Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit) trains were seen running without passengers on this route several times on Wednesday.

Narayanganj station master Kamrul Islam Khan said the train service on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route will resume from Thursday.

"Instead of 16 pairs of trains, 10 pairs including 4 pairs in the morning and 4 pairs in the afternoon would carry passengers."

Preparations have been made accordingly. To see whether the path was navigable the trial was being given by Demu train, he added.

Passengers could reach Dhaka from Narayanganj and from Narayanganj to Dhaka in 45 minutes with a fare of only Tk 15. Whereas it takes almost one hours and Tk 36 when travelling by bus.

This made the railway service popular on this route. The service on this route has been closed since June 22 due to the increasing Covid-19 infection rate. -UNB











