Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:36 PM
Home Editorial

Price hike of medicines unjustified, inhuman

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The critical time that deserves more compassion and care in the service of mankind is experiencing the exact opposite. A recently published new report has exposed how profit-mongering mindset has swept over our pharmaceutical industries and medicine suppliers.

Unscrupulous drug traders, active in the country are reportedly charging 2 to 3 times higher for essential medicines violating government fixed price. Taking advantage of increased demand of medicines in the midst of an ongoing pandemic and dengue, these thugs have turned our pharmacies chaotic.  An injection worth between Tk 400 - 600 is selling at Tk 1, 500 to Tk 2, 000 while a high-priced medicine priced Tk 95,000 was recently sold at Tk 1, 50,000.

However, according to a general theory of economics, supply shortage in ratio with demand chiefly causes price hike.

But in this case, this logic cannot hold water as the authorities and pharmaceutical companies have confirmed that supply of medicines in the market is adequate.  Moreover, drug administration authorities claimed that price of medicine was not increased in the last year and half.

Despite, availability of most medicines in the market, price manipulating has turned rampant. This unexpected price hike suggests that drug administration authorities have little control over corrupt traders, suppliers and sellers. Additionally, they are also failing to safeguard public interest and well being.

Medicine is not a luxury commodity. Since it is a life-saving drug, protecting consumer needs while ensuring their mental and physical wellbeing should be the top priority of our pharmacies, traders and dealers. Profits would automatically follow in the process.

Sadly, the way dubious traders are toying with peoples' lives by charging high prices is beyond known words of criticism. With hospitals busting at the seam with hapless patients against the backdrop of a deadly pandemic, irrational price hike in medicines are unacceptable.

Pandemic is causing multiple sufferings to people. Uncertainty yet looms large on millions of lives and their livelihoods.

In particular, people of limited earning and poor have to bear the ultimate brunt of abnormal price hike of medicines. Squeezing an extra buck from their pockets must stop.

Government's ongoing sincere effort to ensure health care of the masses cannot become questioned due to a few bad eggs.

We urge the authority concerned to take urgent collective measures across the country to ensure the artificial price hike is stopped.

Need of the minute is to form a price monitoring committee to oversee medicines are sold at fair price. If need be, our law enforcers must get engaged to ensure local pharmacies charge fair price from consumers.

It is essential to restore ethical business practices among our medicine traders, suppliers and pharmacies.



