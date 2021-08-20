Remove our miseries

Dear Sir,

We, the dwellers of Jurainin the capital have long been suffering from bad road situation. The road leading from Dayaganj point to Jurain Rail Gate is day by day becoming miserable. Repairing of this road is long felt by every resident. Accident has become almost a regular part of daily life here as rickshaws turn turtle due to pot-holes in places. Woes of regular passengers including office bound people, critical patients and students availing this road is endless. One part of the road has become so narrow due to illegal set up of some factories and tea stallson either side of the road that it is not possible for one to maintain traffic rules. Consequently, movement gets stuck in gridlocks in the peak hour. Besides, the entire road goes under water with just a shower of rain. Accumulation of water in the pot-holes is causing rapid breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.



Earlier, we tried to draw the attention of authority concerned in this regard through your esteemed daily. However, we think this time the authorityconcerned will take due initiatives to repair the road immediately for the relief of the people living around it.

Ahmed

East Jurain, Dhaka