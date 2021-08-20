The Gang Violence in Bangladesh: A growing social anxiety

Teenagers around the country are becoming increasingly reckless, which is alarming. Although this was once-urban problem, has now spread across most of the country. What does society think of youngsters who are involved in significant infractions because of a minor disagreement? The matter was examined in numerous quarters when the police operation against these perpetrators began, but the dialogue came to a complete halt at one point.



Various materials in the domains of society, family, education, association, personality, and so on make-up gang culture. When children from the higher and lower classes live in the same town, the upper-class youngsters feel irritated when they compare their circumstances to those of the poor. Again, gangs exist when the gun and drug violence goes in the community.



The alarming news is that there are 72 heinous teen groups in the capital alone. They have a wide range of weapons at their disposal. Many of them are caught up in the political quagmire. Once upon a time, there was competition among the nation's young people for various social welfare activities, and today a significant number of young people in the port- city are becoming involved in various wrongdoings by forming gangs.



The majority of gang members trade and consume drugs, while some display their prowess with illicit firearms and local weapons. The gangs frequently engage in turf wars over minor issues. In the last four months, more than a dozen victims have been killed by juvenile delinquents.



Criminologists believe that rehabilitating gang members to mainstream life will be tough. Although the gangs keep calm during the drives, they become aggressive after a few days and participate in a variety of crimes, including establishing dominance in local regions, mugging, snatching, drug trafficking, sexual harassment, and a variety of other dangerous and horrific acts. Law enforcement agents recently detained several gang members. Members of the group made confessional statements.



Different teen-gangs are becoming more vicious every day. They're attempting to get viral by threatening or killing other members of the gang. They are harming their lives as well as their families in this manner. Their parents or family members are completely unaware that their youngster is going off the rails and becoming a source of concern. A group of persons in the community uses these adolescents as mercenaries in addition to drug trading, kidnapping, and extortion. Along with eve-teasing, their names have been linked to a slew of other offences. This gang culture is spreading throughout the country's borders, as well as in rural areas.



These gangs' commanders are not from a well-educated background. They typically come from slum regions and are illiterate or semi-literate. These leaders have also been charged with robbery, kidnapping, eve-teasing, and a variety of other offences. They subtly influence school and college students by enticing them with drugs and showing them prohibited content on mobile phones. Adolescence is a particularly vulnerable time.



Alcohol, cigarettes, and other narcotics can readily influence adolescents. These ignorant leaders are well aware of the situation. Adolescents who come into contact with arms also begin to fantasize about being powerful. Gradually, they join the gang and follow the orders of their leaders. It has negative consequences as a result of current information technology; juvenile criminality is on the rise. They spend their days and nights glued to their phones, abandoning indoor and outdoor games and sports. As a result, their mental capacity and psychological state are deteriorating.



It is impossible to establish whether senior gang leaders influenced these teens. But one thing is certain: their families and urban culture have failed terribly to raise them in the manner in which children should be raised. Parents and society's elders are also to fault for this massive blunder. Parents are mostly responsible for knowing what their boys do when they go out and with whom they associate.



It appears that their parents provided them with the funds they requested, believing that they had fulfilled their obligation. It would not be a stretch to argue that the earnings of families with delinquent children are equally suspect. Such a deterioration of values and human traits is impossible to achieve without aberrations.



The majority of urban society is highly alienated. Even those who live in the same building don't know each other very well. What choices do children have to build a healthy mind in a healthy body if they don't have access to books, cultural practices within the family, or participation in sports and games? Digital devices, which disseminate alien and improper culture, as well as violent and sexually titillating content, have filled the hole left by traditional media. The country is at a fork in the road on this issue. Building sports facilities, cultural institutes, and libraries in every community will be critical to reviving the land's culture and values. All of this could provide enough motivation to save the young souls.



The most concerning part is that these youth gang become more dangerous and started to engage with serious crimes like human trafficking rape and various form of violence against woman and girls. Face book is a viable option in an open world; we believe that educating young people about the detrimental and negative repercussions of these apps is a more effective alternative.



We must educate them on the topic of net (what can be done and what cannot be done on social media). As a result, we must raise awareness among girls about how to deal with cyber bullying because, if we can deal with cyber bullying, we can dismantle approximately half of the problems associated with gangs.



Parents must monitor what their children do online on a regular basis. Educational and pedagogical reforms are also required to deal with this youth gang problem. Schools can implement mandatory social service to keep them away from this type of gangs. Whereas law enforcement officers must identify gangs and be watchful against their activities to rid our society of gang culture, we should place a greater emphasis on social control rather than reactionary law enforcement operations.



More importantly, unless political patronage is ended, we will not see a change in the situation, as youths engage in gang culture to feel important and connected to power. Politicians who use children to control towns or places must be held responsible for either creating or fostering gang culture.

The writers are Master's Student of Public Administration, Cumilla University, Bangladesh.











