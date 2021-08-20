

The lesson of Karbala



The word Muharram means inviolable sacred and in the history of Islam, the month of Muharram is very virtuous and dignified. During this time, many prophets and messengers were liberated through an acid test of faith. This month is a month of great honour and dignity for the Muslim Ummah. This holy month has witnessed innumerable informative historical events and hence the importance and significance of this month is immense.



The tradition of Ashura has been recognized since ancient times. Ashura is very significant and mysterious long before the tragic martyrdom of Hazrat Husain (RA). However, it is true that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his fellow men in the desert of 10 Muharram Karbala has multiplied the importance and significance of this day and that is why Muslims observe the day with religious solemnity globally and its importance to every Muslim is significant.



The most important and historical event in the history of Ashura is the liberation of Hazrat Musa (AS) from the tyranny of Pharaoh. On this day, Allah Ta'ala drowned in the Red Sea forever and taught Pharaoh, the false claimant of God, and his huge army. Many believe that Pharaoh drowned in the Nile but according to historians, this idea is wrong. Instead, he was drowned in the Red Sea and taught to the world.



Yazid bin Muawiyah, after the death of his father in 70 AH, declared himself the caliph of the Muslim world. But Yazid was not a real Muslim, but a hypocrite. He was so misguided that he legalized alcoholism, which is forbidden in Islam forever. He also declared it legal to marry two brothers at the same time to a same girl. As a ruler, he was dictatorial and oppressive. For all these reasons, Hazrat Husain (R) refused to accept Yazid as the ruler and left Medina for Makkah to invite the people of Kufa and reform Islam. It should be noted here, that Islam lost its original direction during the rule of the Umayyads. Hazrat Imam Husain (RA) left Makkah for Kufa. Eventually he set out for Karbala.



At this time, four thousand troops led by Umar ibn Sa'd Abi Okkas entered Karbala. A few hours later, Shimar Ibn Jiljushan Muradi, the worst enemy of Islam, joined the army of Abi Okkas. Eventually the battle cry erupted and this war was a struggle to end the conflict between truth and falsehood. In Karbala, the two sides took a face-to-face position. The war started with various dramatic events. In this unequal battle, Imam Husain (RA) and his 72 companions were martyred. Shimar Ibn Jiljushan Muradi himself stabbed Imam Husain (RA) in the throat and killed him brutally and that painful day was 10th Muharram of 61 AH.



Although Ashura is rich in various events in the history of Islam, the most recent event is the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Husain (RA) in the desert of Karbala. On the day of Ashura, Hazrat Imam Husain (RA) was martyred in Karbala by fighting fearlessly against injustice, dictatorship for justice and truth; But he did not bow down to untruth, iniquity and injustice. He laid down his life for the establishment of justice and sacrificed his life for his family. His great sacrifice for upholding the noble ideals of Islam has been reflected in history.



Accepting the supreme sacrifice for the establishment of truth and justice is a shining and exemplary example for the Muslim Ummah. Among the lessons that have been taught to mankind since the events of Karbala is that Hazrat Imam Husain (RA) sacrificed his life, yet did not compromise on the question of justice in his greed for power. He engaged in direct struggle without acknowledging Yazid's conspiracy to seize state power by force to transform the caliphate into a monarchy and dictatorship. He set a shining example to the world of the struggle against injustice and the struggle for justice.



He has set an unparalleled standard of supreme sacrifice in order to perpetuate and establish truth and justice in the desert of Karbala. The historic 10th of Muharram will forever guide and inspire the oppressed, neglected and deprived people of the world to speak out against injustice. Thus the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on the day of Ashura has created a unique and exemplary chapter in the history of establishing truth and justice in the world. The Prophet's dynasty in Karbala sacrificed itself to uphold the time-honoured ideology of Islam.



The historical significance of 10 Muharram lies in highlighting this unique example of martyrdom for truth and the greatness of sacrifice. The lesson and task of Karbala on the day of Ashura is to show the ultimate culmination of abandonment with an uncompromising attitude by rejecting the tempting offer of money, wealth and honor from the opponent at any time in front of the fighters against injustice and untruth.



Ashura has given this great lessons that truth never knows how to be humble. In fact, Karbala was the struggle of truth against untruth, the struggle of democracy against monarchy. The unprecedented sacrifice of the Prophet (PBUH) and his grandson to uphold the superiority of truth over life is a very rare event in the history of the world. The tragic events of Karbala were the triumph of eternal truth and the defeat of falsehood.



The Jews fast on the 10th of Muharram on the occasion of Ashura. The Shia community celebrates this day through mourning and lamentations. On the occasion of Ashura, it is sunnat to fast on both 9th and 10th Muharram or on 10th and 11th. The Prophet (PBUH) used to fast on this date. Muslims try to eat well on this day. Ashura is being celebrated globally Muslim today are observing this day in a distorted way by losing its original teachings and significance. Mourning through shedding own blood is not supported by Islam. Today our situation reminds the quote of Ibn Khaldun, the father of sociology, "The more important the events in the world, the more dignified the person, the more the events and personalities are shrouded in myths and legends and the more misunderstood."



Yazid's army is victorious on the battlefield, but Hazrat Husain (RA) is victorious in the heart of the believer. This month of special status is memorable and auspicious for the worship of the Muslim Ummah, for seeking forgiveness from Almighty Allah.

The writer is banker and

freelance columnist







