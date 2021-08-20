

Taliban’s victory and regional politics



These Tribes and sub tribes have different laws of their own and have their unique languages and cultures. Among these tribes Pashtuns,Tajiks and Ujbekis are notable.Also there is Hazara community.By religious these hazaras are mainly followers of Islamic Shia doctrine.Among these clans and tribes Pashtun Sunnis are main in leading.They have a very strong political influence.



When Taliban fighters had a hard time facing the US troops in the event of war on terror, these Pakistani Pashtuns helped Taliban fighters and gave them safe place to stay.



Because of these Pashtun friends Taliban was able to regroup and could give USA hard time.If there is one country that has benefited the most from the Taliban's victory, it is Pakistan.Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban is very old and deep rooted.From the very start of Soviet aggression Pakistan's intelligence service ISI always kept a close connection with Afghan militants.



Pakistan used to be a safe-haven for the Talibans. For instance, if Taliban fighters were injured in fighting, they used to be treated in the Pakistani hospitals. Recently Pakistan's PM Imran khan has commented on the defeat of Ashraf Ghani government by the Taliban. He said Afghans have "broken the chains of slavery in the country.



Ashraf Ghani government was very much influenced by the US and India.Since the Partition of British India in 1947 and creation of India and Pakistan, these two countries have always considered themselves enemy.



Pakistan has always seen Indian influence on Afghanistan as a threat.Pakistan believes India with the help of Ashraf Ghani government wants to destabilise Pakistan by using the issue of Baloch and Pashtun nationalists demand for regional autonomy.For this reason fall of Ashraf Ghani government is a relief for Pakistan.Moreover as Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban is very deep,Pakistan's Interest in Afghanistan will be safeguarded.



At the same time India's influence over Afghanistan also came to an end with the defeat of Ashraf Ghani government. Moreover India have invested billions of dollar in Afghanistan. It could be said that for India, this huge amount of money has gone in vain.Result of this investment, the development that happened in Afghanistan will now be used by Taliban.



So, if we look at this with the fall of Ashraf Ghani government the most lose if any country experienced, that is India.In this game of profit and loss the main player of this game USA has spent around 3 trillion dollars in the twenty years war.The total mineral resources that Afghanistan contains is worth about two trillion dollars.This gives us a idea of America's expense in the war.



So now the question can be asked just like India is this huge amount of money went in vain for the USA too?In America's case this huge amount of money didn't go in vain.Rather all this money of US tax payers went into the Pocket of Mafia's of US arms Industries.These industries earned a huge amount of money from the Afghan war.



In this game of Loss and profit if anyone really lost anything it is the Afghan population. In the 20 year's war almost 2 lakh Afghan people have died.According to Linda Bilmes of Harvard University's Kennedy School and from the Brown University Costs of War project almost 47,245 Afghan civilians were killed in the war.



Another 51,191 Taliban and other opposition fighters, And 66000 Afghan national military and police also were killed in the war. For the USA and its allies the cost was almost 7000 lives. No one can bring back these lives with all the money in the World.



Now with the Talibans win what will be the position of China-Russia in Afghan matters?



Afghanistan is very important to China for Its belt and road initiatives. In this case Taliban or even if any other groups would have come to power China would still maintaingood relationship with them too. For example, China has maintained balanced diplomacy with Taliban and as well as with the Ashraf Ghani government.



But China's relations with Taliban was deeper than Ashraf Ghani government. On the other hand, Taliban will need China-Russia's support in future to tackle US and Its allies.In the coming days USA may give Afghanistan blockade. If this happens Taliban will become more depended on the Russians and the Chinese.



Taliban has already been in several meetings with China.They have successfully assured China that nothing will be done by which China's interest will be hampered in Afghanistan.So those who were assuming that the fate of the Uyghurs would change by Taliban's coming in power maybe proven wrong. Same things also goes for Freedom seeking Chechens in the Russia.Now the biggest challenge for Talibans which lay ahead is to acquire recognition from different countries.



Achieving recognition will not be easy for Taliban. Especially from the western countries who sees Taliban negatively.Many people of western countries still consider them as terrorists. On the other hand many people whose religion is Islam is happy with Taliban's win.For example in Bangladesh many are expressing their happiness in social media's for Taliban's win.



Anyway now to gain recognition from all over the world Taliban needs to develop Afghanistan. Especially they have to work for women's rights, which is a burning issue right now.Without world recognition, it will be hard for Taliban to remain in power for long-term.

[email protected]









Afghanistan is a very mysterious place to me. From the Parsian emperor Darius to Greek hero Alexander or Genghis khan each one of them once came in Afghanistan.Surrounded by several mountains the Afghani people lead a very normal life.One of the unique characteristics of Afghan society is they are multiethnic, divided by different clans,tribes and sub tribes.These Tribes and sub tribes have different laws of their own and have their unique languages and cultures. Among these tribes Pashtuns,Tajiks and Ujbekis are notable.Also there is Hazara community.By religious these hazaras are mainly followers of Islamic Shia doctrine.Among these clans and tribes Pashtun Sunnis are main in leading.They have a very strong political influence.When Taliban fighters had a hard time facing the US troops in the event of war on terror, these Pakistani Pashtuns helped Taliban fighters and gave them safe place to stay.Because of these Pashtun friends Taliban was able to regroup and could give USA hard time.If there is one country that has benefited the most from the Taliban's victory, it is Pakistan.Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban is very old and deep rooted.From the very start of Soviet aggression Pakistan's intelligence service ISI always kept a close connection with Afghan militants.Pakistan used to be a safe-haven for the Talibans. For instance, if Taliban fighters were injured in fighting, they used to be treated in the Pakistani hospitals. Recently Pakistan's PM Imran khan has commented on the defeat of Ashraf Ghani government by the Taliban. He said Afghans have "broken the chains of slavery in the country.Ashraf Ghani government was very much influenced by the US and India.Since the Partition of British India in 1947 and creation of India and Pakistan, these two countries have always considered themselves enemy.Pakistan has always seen Indian influence on Afghanistan as a threat.Pakistan believes India with the help of Ashraf Ghani government wants to destabilise Pakistan by using the issue of Baloch and Pashtun nationalists demand for regional autonomy.For this reason fall of Ashraf Ghani government is a relief for Pakistan.Moreover as Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban is very deep,Pakistan's Interest in Afghanistan will be safeguarded.At the same time India's influence over Afghanistan also came to an end with the defeat of Ashraf Ghani government. Moreover India have invested billions of dollar in Afghanistan. It could be said that for India, this huge amount of money has gone in vain.Result of this investment, the development that happened in Afghanistan will now be used by Taliban.So, if we look at this with the fall of Ashraf Ghani government the most lose if any country experienced, that is India.In this game of profit and loss the main player of this game USA has spent around 3 trillion dollars in the twenty years war.The total mineral resources that Afghanistan contains is worth about two trillion dollars.This gives us a idea of America's expense in the war.So now the question can be asked just like India is this huge amount of money went in vain for the USA too?In America's case this huge amount of money didn't go in vain.Rather all this money of US tax payers went into the Pocket of Mafia's of US arms Industries.These industries earned a huge amount of money from the Afghan war.In this game of Loss and profit if anyone really lost anything it is the Afghan population. In the 20 year's war almost 2 lakh Afghan people have died.According to Linda Bilmes of Harvard University's Kennedy School and from the Brown University Costs of War project almost 47,245 Afghan civilians were killed in the war.Another 51,191 Taliban and other opposition fighters, And 66000 Afghan national military and police also were killed in the war. For the USA and its allies the cost was almost 7000 lives. No one can bring back these lives with all the money in the World.Now with the Talibans win what will be the position of China-Russia in Afghan matters?Afghanistan is very important to China for Its belt and road initiatives. In this case Taliban or even if any other groups would have come to power China would still maintaingood relationship with them too. For example, China has maintained balanced diplomacy with Taliban and as well as with the Ashraf Ghani government.But China's relations with Taliban was deeper than Ashraf Ghani government. On the other hand, Taliban will need China-Russia's support in future to tackle US and Its allies.In the coming days USA may give Afghanistan blockade. If this happens Taliban will become more depended on the Russians and the Chinese.Taliban has already been in several meetings with China.They have successfully assured China that nothing will be done by which China's interest will be hampered in Afghanistan.So those who were assuming that the fate of the Uyghurs would change by Taliban's coming in power maybe proven wrong. Same things also goes for Freedom seeking Chechens in the Russia.Now the biggest challenge for Talibans which lay ahead is to acquire recognition from different countries.Achieving recognition will not be easy for Taliban. Especially from the western countries who sees Taliban negatively.Many people of western countries still consider them as terrorists. On the other hand many people whose religion is Islam is happy with Taliban's win.For example in Bangladesh many are expressing their happiness in social media's for Taliban's win.Anyway now to gain recognition from all over the world Taliban needs to develop Afghanistan. Especially they have to work for women's rights, which is a burning issue right now.Without world recognition, it will be hard for Taliban to remain in power for long-term.