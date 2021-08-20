

The chaotic ending of America’s longest war



The apparently worried Afghans swarmed the airport and climbed up the ladder of the plane for a spot inside the C-17 military cargo aircraft. When the door of the plane was closed after admitting inside 640 Afghan men, women and children, some people then clung to the fuselage of the aircraft as it taxied down the runway for takeoff. And as repeatedly shown on CNN, "few objects looking like bodies" fell from the flying plane.



It was a sad and horrifying scene. As soon as Kabul fell, these worried people without any bag or extra clothing just rushed to the airport with the hope of somehow flying out of Afghanistan to save their life from the Taliban retribution. Almost all people who crowded the airport were just in their traditional loose trousers and a full-sleeve shirt -- that's all. Few women were also seen running alongside men and they too carried nothing.



The airport scene and the running of Afghan people with the slow-moving plane was shown over and over on television channels across the world -- especially on various American TV networks -- all day Monday while the commentators ranging from former U.S. government officials to Afghan war veterans expressed their candid opinions which were mostly critical of President Joe Biden's withdrawal plan from Afghanistan.



They wondered how the Taliban succeeded in overrunning Afghanistan even before thousands of American citizens and tens of thousands of Afghans who worked with the American soldiers and other U.S. contractors and civilians over the last 20 years were safely evacuated from that country? They questioned how Kabul, the capital of over four million people, fell to the Taliban even before the last American soldier left Afghanistan?



"There must be a catastrophic failure somewhere," speaker after speaker shared this view on many American television channels while commenting on the rapid takeover by the Taliban. Some commentators argued that President Biden never had a well-thought-out withdrawal plan. Some said it was a "cut and run." And some commentators compared the fall of Kabul with the fall of Saigon for the similar chaotic ending of the Vietnam War about 45 years ago.



But President Biden was defiant. In a 20-minute address to the nation from the White House on Afghanistan situation on Monday, he declared in unequivocal terms: "I am squarely behind my decision." He dismissed criticism against him and told Americans that during the last 20 years there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan and "that is why we are still there." He firmly said that he would not pass the war on to a fifth American president.



"I cannot and will not ask our troops to fight on endlessly in another country's civil war, taking casualties, suffering life-shattering injuries, leaving families broken by grief and loss. This is not in our national security interest. It is not what the American people want. It is not what our troops who have sacrificed so much over the past two decades deserve. I made a commitment to the American people," the president said in his speech widely watched in America and abroad.



Most American people support President Biden's position on the Afghanistan war which has been exasperatedly described by many as "America's forever war."Americans do not want to see their sons and daughters in a continuous harm's way and also the massive expenses from the national exchequer to finance an endless war in Afghanistan. America's longest war that began in 2001 in Afghanistan has already taken a heavy toll of lives and national resources.



The human cost of Afghanistan war is staggering. A total of 2,448 American soldiers lost their lives in the 20-year war that killed 3,846 U.S. contractors. Over 20,000 U.S. soldiers were wounded in the war. NATO member states and other allies lost 1,144 soldiers. The war took the lives of 66,000 Afghan military and police personnel. An estimated 47,245 Afghan civilians lost their lives in the war that killed 51,191 Taliban fighters. In all, 444 aid workers and 72 journalists also lost their lives in the war that cost $2 trillion in combination with the conflict in Iraq.



Biden was clearly disappointed over the surprise desertion of Afghan leaders and sudden collapse of the Afghan national military and other forces. U.S. officials thought that it would take at least three to six months for the Taliban fighters to overrun Afghanistan after withdrawal of all American soldiers. But they could never imagine that the Afghan soldiers would suddenly disappear somewhere and Kabul would fall to the Taliban fighters even before the evacuation of American officials and thousands of U.S. citizens and allied members.



Who will blame Biden for being frustrated over the cowardly exit of Afghan political leaders -- especially President Ashraf Ghani -- from their country when they were needed there most? In fact, the Afghan president has disappointed the whole world for the way he fled Afghanistan allegedly with stacks of looted cash. Disgusted by Afghan president's betrayal, many Afghans say that Ghani "played with the blood of the people" and "committed treason" by abandoning his post despite making pledges to stay in the country, TOLO news reported from Kabul.



Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked President Biden to "resign in disgrace" over his handling of the Afghan crisis, especially the withdrawal of the American soldiers from Afghanistan. Nothing could be more disingenuous than this. In fact, it was Donald Trump's administration that signed a deal with the Taliban in Doha under which all American soldiers were supposed to leave Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. New York Post reported that Trump even considered withdrawing American soldiers from the region before leaving White House.



What now? This is the question people all over the world are asking about Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. troops and takeover by the Taliban who are known to be hard-line followers of strict Sharia law. After the removal of the Taliban from power back in 2001, significant development took place in different sectors, especially in the field of girls and women's education and rights in this backward nation of South Asia. Over the last 20 years, Afghanistan gradually transformed into a modern Islamic country with a spectacular development in the capital city.



The percentage of Afghan teenage girls who can read is now 37 -- a remarkable progress in a country where they were barely able to read and write 20 years ago. What will happen to all these gains now? In an interview with a local television channel conducted by a woman a couple of days ago, a Taliban spokesperson, however, said that the education of girls and women will continue in Afghanistan. The Taliban has also pledged to respect women's rights "within the Islamic law." They have also announced a general amnesty for all Afghans across the country.



The Taliban is demonstrating a slight shift in its hard-line policy this time around with some flexibilities and moderation. That brings a glimmer of hope to many Afghans at home and abroad. The international community should engage with the Taliban, not isolate them. And the Taliban leaders should consider the global community as their friend, not foe. And let us all hope that they will do everything good and sensible to their own people and country from this time forward and Afghanistan will move on as a modern Muslim nation leaving behind its long history of war after war and deaths and destruction.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







