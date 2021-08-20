Covid-19: 29 more people die, 565 more infected in 10 dists

A total of 29 more people died of and 565 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 10 districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Moulvibazar and Narayanganj districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Nine people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, five were from Pabna, two from Rajshahi, and one from Natore and Naogaon districts each.

Some 244 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Six more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

Five people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Sanju, 45, and Nilufa Begum, 50, of Sadar Upazila; Dipali Rani, 56, and Ashraf Ali, 65, of Sherpur Upazila; and Monwara Begum, of Shibganj Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 632 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 54 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,555 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

He said a total of 361 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 54 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 14.95 per cent.

A total of 1,07,443 samples were tested for the virus in the district.

However, some 223 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 19,355 in the district.

Currently, some 108 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 116 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 23 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and 13 others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

MOULVIBAZAR: Some 159 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 7,349 in the district.

Moulvibazar CS Dr Chowdhury Jalal Uddin Murshed confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said a total of 534 samples have been tested at the PCR lab of Sylhet Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in the last 24 hours where 159 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 29.8 per cent.

Among the total infected, 5,491 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 69 died of it in the district.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Four women died of coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the death toll from the virus rose to 65 here.

Meanwhile, some 30 more people have contracted the virus in the upazila in the last 24 hours till Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 92 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 30 people found positive for the virus.

However, some 26 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the total recovery cases to 1,997 in the upazila.

BARISHAL: A total of 10 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

Four people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining six had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, three were from Barishal and one from Barguna districts.

Of them, two died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 610 in the division.

On the other hand, six more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total of 925 patients died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 198 in Barishal, 102 in Patuakhali, 71 in Bhola, 78 in Pirojpur, 83 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 322 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 41,919 in the division.

A total of 1,453 samples have been tested in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours where 322 people found positive for the virus.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 17,209 in Barishal, 5,760 in Patuakhali, 5,903 in Bhola, 5,034 in Pirojpur, 3,563 in Barguna and 4,465 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 27,233 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 64.96 per cent.