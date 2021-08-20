4 unnatural deaths in three dists

Four people including a woman and a minor child died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Jashore, Bogura and Barishal, in four days.

JASHORE: A man and his son died from inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank in Chaugachha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Madhu Rishi, 46, a resident of South Koyarpara Village in the upazila, and his son Sagor Rishi, 25.

Local sources said Madhu along with his co-workers went to the house of one Hadiuzzaman in Singhajhuli Village at around 7am to clean a septic tank.

At one stage, Madhu fell into the septic tank, but could not get out of the tank.

Hearing the news, Madhu's son rushed to the scene and climbed down the tank to rescue his father. But, none of the father and son came out of the tank. Being informed, firefighters from Chaugachha Fire Service and Civil Defence went there and recovered the bodies.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Chaugachha Police Station Saiful Islam said they might have died because of poisonous gas or lack of oxygen in the tank.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A woman died from snakebite in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Asia Khatun, 30, was the wife of Abdur Rauf Dhalu, a resident of Boro Chaeer Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said, a venomous snake bit Asia at early hours when she was in sleep in the house. She immediately woke up and started screaming due to severe burning sensation. Instantly, the family members took her to a local snake charmer but he could not give any treatment.

Later, Asia Khatun was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where she died in the morning while undergoing treatment.

BARISHAL: A two-year-old boy in the district died on Friday as his nasal line was closed while choking on chewing gum and lychees.

The incident took place in Jayshree Village in Shikarpur Upazila of Barishal.

The boy was identified as Ramzan, son of Hemayet of the area. Shahadat Sikder, a close relative of the child said Hemayet took him on an afternoon walk brought chewing gum and lychees for his kid from a nearby shop.

At one stage, the chewing gum got stuck in Ramzan's throat. Completely unaware of the incident, Hemayet fed Ramzan the lychees, which deteriorated the situation.

The father understood the gravity of the situation when Ramzan started gasping for air a short time later. He immediately rushed the child to Shikarpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ramzan dead.







