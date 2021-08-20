Five electrocuted in three districts

Five people including two siblings were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Sirajganj and Naogaon, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A construction worker died after being electrocuted in the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Shafiqul Islam, 26, was the son of Mukul Sardar of Tangan Purbapara area under Charghat Police Station (PS).

Eyewitnesses said, Shafiqul lost his consciousness after coming into contact with an electrical wire while doing plaster work on the third floor of a building in Baje Kajla area at around 10am. Later, fire-fighters recovered his body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motihar PS Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the information. He said, the body was allowed to bury. An unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Three people including two siblings were electrocuted in separate incidents in Kamarkhanda and Kazipur upazilas of the district in two days.

Two siblings were electrocuted in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Munni Khatun, 14, and Abu Talha, 7, children of Moklesh of Char Dogachhi Village in Kamarkhanda Upazila.

They came in contact with live electricity in the area in the afternoon, which left the duo critically injured.

They were rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared them dead. Kamarkhanda PS OC KM Rakibul Huda confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a six-year old minor boy was electrocuted from an electricity-run-jackal trap set up in a poultry farm in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Sakibul Islam was the son of Ranju Mia of Kabihar Village in the upazila.

According to locals, Rubel Mia, son of Rahim Box of Kabihar Uttarpara Village, installed the electric trap in his poultry farm to protect it from jackals; and Sakibul was electrocuted by the trap.

Locals saw the minor boy in the poultry farm on Sunday evening. After the incident, Rubel closed the trap.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A man was electrocuted in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Hossain Ali, 40, son of German Ali, was a resident of Nitpur Gopalganj Boro Bagan Village.

Local sources said Hossain Ali came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening while he was fixing a fan at home, which left him dead on the spot.

Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





