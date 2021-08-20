Six held in rape cases in four districts

Six men including a physician have been arrested in separate rape cases in four districts- Thakurgaon, Mymensingh, Chapainawabganj and Gaibandha, recently.

THAKURGAON: Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy on charge of attempting to rape a four-year-old child in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Accused Jibon Sen, son of Bimol Sen of Jamuripara in Salandar Union, was arrested from his house on Wednesday morning. A case has been filed with Sadar Police Station (PS), said its Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tanvirul Islam.

According to the case statement, the child went to the house of Bimol on Tuesday morning to play. At that time, Jibon took the girl to a room and tried to violate her.

As the girl started screaming, Jibon freed her. She, later, informed her mother about the matter.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A driver of a bus and two helpers have been arrested in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday in a case filed over gang-rape of a 15-year-old readymade garments worker.

The accused people are driver Rahim, 30, and helpers Mamun, 25, and Ashraf, 22.

The victim's elder sister filed a case with Bhaluka Model PS. According to the case statement, the accused get the victim on their bus in Seedstore Bazar in Bhaluka at around 9pm on August 15.

Later, they parked the bus beside a garage in Churkhai area where they gang-raped her the whole night.

As the victim fall sick, the driver dropped her off at her rented house in Jamirdia area in the next morning.

Later, police arrested the three on Monday night after the filing of the case.

They were sent to jail on Tuesday morning following a court order.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police have arrested a local leader of Juba League in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday on charge of violating a housewife.

Arrested Rabiul Islam Robu, 42, office secretary of Rohonpur Poura Juba League, was sent to jail on Sunday after a case was filed.

According to the case statement, Robu, who was acquainted with the housewife, with the help of her mother-in-law gave her food mixed with sedatives thus made woman unconscious during Ramadan this year. Then he raped the woman on occasions in absence of her husband.

She informed her mother-in-law and her husband about the matter. But, no action was taken. At one stage, the victim went to her father's home on May 16 last sending a letter to her husband.

As her parents wanted to know that why she was staying there for long time, the victims informed them everything.

GAIBANDHA: A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a patient at his clinic in Kalua Bazar Village of Gobindaganj Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrestee has been identified as Shaharul Islam of the village. Local sources said the woman suffering from an ailment visited Dr Shaharul's clinic in the evening. As no one else was there at the clinic then, the doctor forced himself on the woman. Locals detained the doctor and informed police after the woman came out of the clinic and raised an alarm.









