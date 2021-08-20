Poor people get food assistance in two districts

Food items were distributed among poor helpless people in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Lalmonirhat, recently.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBRIA: On the occasion of National Mourning Day, food items were distributed among 200 families in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district. The food items were provided by SIDP.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Nasima Mukai Ali, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Shahinur Jahan, SIDP's District Manager Md Shafiqul Islam, Area Manager Md Shahidul Islam, Senior Programme Officer Md Mahbubul Alam and Branch Manager Md Khasru Mia were present at the distribution function.

Each food package included 5kg rice, 3kg potato, 1kg onion, 1kg salt, and 1kg pulse.

LALMONIRHAT: Different food items were distributed among the underprivileged people in the district on Saturday.

Non-government organisation POPI (People's Oriented Programme Implementation) provided the food items. These were distributed at a function held in Khatapara area of Aditmari Upazila to help the poor people to survive during the corona virus pandemic and lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Jafar was present as chief guest.

Among others, Mohammad Firoj Khan, programme manager of POPI, Faruk Ahmed, assistant programme manager, and IT Officer Ariful Islam were also present.





