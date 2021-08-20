Seven killed in road mishaps in five dists

Seven people have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Naogaon, Bhola, Sirajganj, Noakhali and Barishal, in three days.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A madrasa student was killed and another injured in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Halim, 18, son of Ekramul, a resident of Digha Bishail Village in the upazila. He was a student of Doyahar Sheikhpara Fayzia Darul Ulum Madrasa.

Local sources said a votvoti (local vehicle) hit a bicycle carrying two madrasa students in Barinda Mor area on the Saraigachhi-Adda Road at noon, which left Halim dead on the spot and another injured.

However, police seized the vehicle, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident.

BHOLA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohel, 18, son of Md Mahiuddin, a resident of Golakpur Village under Shamvupur Union in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a nosimon (local vehicle) hit a motorcycle in Borhanuddin Dalal Bazar on the Bhola-Char Fasson Regional Highway in the morning, leaving motorcyclist Sohel seriously injured.

Injured Sohel was rushed to Borhanuddin Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bhola Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he was declared dead at Bhola Sadar Hospital.

Borhanuddin PS OC Mazharul Amin confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Khaleq, 30, a resident of Goldipara Village, and Al Amin, 26, of Durgapur Village in the upazila.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Shahjahan Ali said two CNG run auto-rickshaws were collided head-on in Garadah Bakultala area on the Hatikumrul-Pabna Highway at around 12:30pm. Soon after that, a tank-lorry crushed the auto-rickshaws, leaving two passengers dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured were taken to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Two young men were killed in a road accident in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Md Mamun, 25, son of Dulal Uddin, and Md Tareque, 20, son of Abdur Rahman, residents of Birbiri Village in the upazila.

Hatiya PS OC Anwarul Islam said a motorcycle carrying the youths hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Soudia Bazar area in the afternoon, which left them critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, the OC added.

BARISHAL: An imam of a mosque was killed in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Halim Molla, 45, son of late Ibrahim Molla of Gutia Village in the upazila. He was the imam of Battala Daimula Mosque in the area.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Halim Molla in Gutia area on the Barishal-Nesarabad Road in the evening while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 9pm while undergoing treatment.

Wazirpur PS OC Ali Arshed confirmed the incident.



