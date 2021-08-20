3 minors drown in three dists

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Kishoreganj and Noakhali, in three days.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Raivi, 7, son of late Liton Mia, a resident of TnT Para area in the upazila sadar.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Raivi drowned in a pond in the area in the afternoon while bathing in it. Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Nageshwari Police Station Polash Chandra Mandol confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Itna Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar, 4, son of Choton Mia, a resident of Projarkanda Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Abu Bakar fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while playing beside it.

Locals rescued him and took to a village doctor at Ajmiriganj Bazar, where he was declared dead.

NOAKHALI: A three-year-old child drowned in a pond at Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Mariyam was the daughter of Mohammad Sohel, a resident of Charclerk Union in the upazila.

Local and family sources said Mariyam drowned in a pond near the house in the afternoon while playing beside it. Later, relatives spotted her floating body in the pond.

Mariyam was rushed to a village doctor where she was declared dead.







