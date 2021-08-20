Video
Home Countryside

3 minors drown in three dists

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Kishoreganj and Noakhali, in three days.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Raivi, 7, son of late Liton Mia, a resident of TnT Para area in the upazila sadar.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Raivi drowned in a pond in the area in the afternoon while bathing in it. Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the pond.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Nageshwari Police Station Polash Chandra Mandol confirmed the incident.
KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Itna Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar, 4, son of Choton Mia, a resident of Projarkanda Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Abu Bakar fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while playing beside it.
Locals rescued him and took to a village doctor at Ajmiriganj Bazar, where he was declared dead.
NOAKHALI: A three-year-old child drowned in a pond at Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Mariyam was the daughter of Mohammad Sohel, a resident of Charclerk Union in the upazila.
Local and family sources said Mariyam drowned in a pond near the house in the afternoon while playing beside it. Later, relatives spotted her floating body in the pond.
Mariyam was rushed to a village doctor where she was declared dead.


