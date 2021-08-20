Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Shabby UZ Health Complex turns risky in Sirajganj

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondent

The shabby Sadar Upazila Health Complex building in Sirajganj. photo: observer

The shabby Sadar Upazila Health Complex building in Sirajganj. photo: observer

SIRAJGANJ, Aug 19: The tin-shed building accommodating Sadar Upazila (UZ) Health Complex and Family Planning Office in the district is shabby and unhygienic.
The Bhaban now looks abandoned with cracks and growing banyan creepers; a little rain causes water dropping through its fragile roof; and its walls are bearing scars of rolling water.
Awaiting repairing and refurbishment, the building of about 50-foot length and 40-foot width has now turned unusable. Finding no option, treatment activities are being carried out in that risky and unhygienic health complex; patients are also bound to receive healthcare in this condition.
It was learnt, the Bhaban was built during the British regime. Once, it was accommodation for Bihari. After the independence, it was made the office of Upazila Health Complex & Family Planning. Other buildings in the north of it are shining, including that of the administrative Bhaban.
Due to this rickety or old structure of the building, both patients and officers of the hospital are suffering in various ways.
From this building, field observation and employee training and other related activities for 48 community clinics, seven sub-centres, and village-level healthcare services are being operated. Various vaccines for the upazila are kept in this building. In this situation, many valuable tools are in risk and getting damaged.
In two small rooms, treatment activities like testing blood and cough are taking place in an unhygienic environment.  
A total of 22 officers and employees including three physicians are working in the worse condition.
Statistician of the office Abdur Rahim said, the Bhaban always remains unhygienic; if general people come here, they will become sick; and treatment is provided to women and children in that condition. "We remain in fear of collapsing the building anytime," he added.
Medical Technologist Sharmin Aktar. who has been working in the office taking life risk for 16 years, said, there are many valuable tools without security in the Bhaban.
 "We are apprehending its collapse by the storm anytime," she added.
Tuberculosis and Leprosy control Assistant Shah Alam said, during the rainfall, his room becomes unusable. Authorities concerned should give attention to the Bhaban, she added.
Recently joined Civil Surgeon Dr. Rampad Ray said, new building was not built due to want of land. Now land has been found, he further said, adding, an application has been made for allocation to construct new Bhaban.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 29 more people die, 565 more infected in 10 dists
4 unnatural deaths in three dists
Five electrocuted in three districts
Panchagarh farmers crying for fertiliser at govt rate
Six held in rape cases in four districts
Poor people get food assistance in two districts
Seven killed in road mishaps in five dists
3 minors drown in three dists


Latest News
Padma, Jamuna water levels rise, low lying areas flooded
50 chars of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari inundated
Army Chief calls on President of Defense Industries of Turkey
17th anniversary of Aug 21 grenade attacks Saturday
Govt strives at UN to enhance Bangladesh peacekeepers’ benefits: Momen
3 electrocuted to death in Chapainawabganj
Muslims observe Holy Ashura
Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
NZ cricket great Cairns off life support
Most Read News
Obituary
Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagri passes away
3 killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office
The chaotic ending of America’s longest war
Dainik Orthoniti Editor Zahiduzzaman Faruk passes away
Salim Ullah new secretary to Financial Institutions Division
Pakistan fences off from Afghan refugees
Sirajganj UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Ensure healthy food for healthy nation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft