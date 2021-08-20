Shabby UZ Health Complex turns risky in Sirajganj



The shabby Sadar Upazila Health Complex building in Sirajganj. photo: observer

The Bhaban now looks abandoned with cracks and growing banyan creepers; a little rain causes water dropping through its fragile roof; and its walls are bearing scars of rolling water.

Awaiting repairing and refurbishment, the building of about 50-foot length and 40-foot width has now turned unusable. Finding no option, treatment activities are being carried out in that risky and unhygienic health complex; patients are also bound to receive healthcare in this condition.

It was learnt, the Bhaban was built during the British regime. Once, it was accommodation for Bihari. After the independence, it was made the office of Upazila Health Complex & Family Planning. Other buildings in the north of it are shining, including that of the administrative Bhaban.

Due to this rickety or old structure of the building, both patients and officers of the hospital are suffering in various ways.

From this building, field observation and employee training and other related activities for 48 community clinics, seven sub-centres, and village-level healthcare services are being operated. Various vaccines for the upazila are kept in this building. In this situation, many valuable tools are in risk and getting damaged.

In two small rooms, treatment activities like testing blood and cough are taking place in an unhygienic environment.

A total of 22 officers and employees including three physicians are working in the worse condition.

Statistician of the office Abdur Rahim said, the Bhaban always remains unhygienic; if general people come here, they will become sick; and treatment is provided to women and children in that condition. "We remain in fear of collapsing the building anytime," he added.

Medical Technologist Sharmin Aktar. who has been working in the office taking life risk for 16 years, said, there are many valuable tools without security in the Bhaban.

"We are apprehending its collapse by the storm anytime," she added.

Tuberculosis and Leprosy control Assistant Shah Alam said, during the rainfall, his room becomes unusable. Authorities concerned should give attention to the Bhaban, she added.

Recently joined Civil Surgeon Dr. Rampad Ray said, new building was not built due to want of land. Now land has been found, he further said, adding, an application has been made for allocation to construct new Bhaban.





