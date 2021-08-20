Video
Friday, 20 August, 2021
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

NRBC Bank extends services to 6 more locations

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

NRBC Bank Limited launched its banking services at Lalmonirhat, Patuakhali, Mohammadpur (Magura), Mohammadpur Town Hall (Dhaka), Hizla, Mollahat (Bagerhat) on Thursday.
NRBC Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal presided over the inaugural ceremony through video conference. A K M Mostafizur Rahman, Director of the bank attended the Mohammadpur Town Hall sub-branch opening ceremony.  
S. M. Parvez Tamal said, NRBC Bank now provides its services in 600 locations of the country. It collects tax,  vat and all kind of  revenue  through E-Challan and collect bill of different types of government services. Bank has initiated SME services for the farmers, women and  small entrepreneurs    which is the part of government declared urbanization plan, he added.   
The Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harunur Rashid, Company Secretary Md. Mozammel Hossain,  Head of Support service and Branches Division Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain joined on the ceremony through video conference.  High officials of the Bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.



