

NRBC Bank extends services to 6 more locations

NRBC Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal presided over the inaugural ceremony through video conference. A K M Mostafizur Rahman, Director of the bank attended the Mohammadpur Town Hall sub-branch opening ceremony.

S. M. Parvez Tamal said, NRBC Bank now provides its services in 600 locations of the country. It collects tax, vat and all kind of revenue through E-Challan and collect bill of different types of government services. Bank has initiated SME services for the farmers, women and small entrepreneurs which is the part of government declared urbanization plan, he added.

NRBC Bank Limited launched its banking services at Lalmonirhat, Patuakhali, Mohammadpur (Magura), Mohammadpur Town Hall (Dhaka), Hizla, Mollahat (Bagerhat) on Thursday.