

IBBL, BHBFC sign customer service agreement

JQM Habubullah, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank and Md. Atiqul Islam, General Manager and Project Director of BHBFC signed and handed over the investment agreement of rural and semi urban housing investment project "Manzil".

Under the agreement, Islami Bank will conduct joint venture investment of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and BHBFC for the lower and middle income people in rural and semi urban areas, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation was present on the occasion as Chief Guest.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited presided over the programme. Md. Afzal Karim, Managing Director of BHBFC and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of IBBL addressed it as special guests.

Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of IBBL addressed the welcome speech. Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Executives and Officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.



Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) and Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) signed a customer service agreement at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital recently.JQM Habubullah, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank and Md. Atiqul Islam, General Manager and Project Director of BHBFC signed and handed over the investment agreement of rural and semi urban housing investment project "Manzil".Under the agreement, Islami Bank will conduct joint venture investment of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and BHBFC for the lower and middle income people in rural and semi urban areas, says a press release.Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation was present on the occasion as Chief Guest.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited presided over the programme. Md. Afzal Karim, Managing Director of BHBFC and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of IBBL addressed it as special guests.Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of IBBL addressed the welcome speech. Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Executives and Officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.