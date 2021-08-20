Canada inflation surges to new recent high of 3.7pc

OTTAWA, Aug 19: Canadians paid 3.7 percent more for goods and services in July than a year earlier as inflation surged to its highest in a decade, the government statistical agency said Wednesday.

Prices rose across the board, said Statistics Canada, led by higher rents and costs of new homes, as well as new cars, televisions and upholstered furniture.

The costs of clothing and footwear, alcoholic beverages and cannabis, as well as gasoline also rose, although at a slower pace than in June.

Mortgage interest rates, along with the costs of telephone services, flights, and fresh vegetables, meanwhile, fell in the month.

The inflation rate "easily eclipsed expectations," commented CIBC Economics analyst Royce Mendes, adding that after dipping to 3.1 percent in June, "the tide turned once again on Canadian inflation."

But core components used by the Bank of Canada in setting key lending rates remained stable at 1.7 percent, he added.

"As a result, the central bank will likely continue to view the current overshoot as transitory, and remain focused on healing the labour market." -AFP





