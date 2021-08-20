Video
Nagad offers up to 30pc bonus for swap of used devices

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office and re-commerce firm SWAP came up with an exciting campaign of 'Choice is yours' where Nagad users can avail 10 to 30 percent bonus in any deal.
Under the offer in SWAP, Nagad Deal E Beshi Labh, Nagad users can buy and sell used products like cell phone, laptop, motorbike, furniture, car and other items with the bonus offer. SWAP's pick-up staff will collect the old product from the customer's house in compliance with hygiene rules.
The offer will continue till  August 31 next. Customers will get a maximum bonus of 30 percent, or up to Tk 30,000, if they transfer the bonus 30 working days after the sale of the product. If they take it after 15 working days, they will get a 20 percent bonus, or up to Tk 20,000. And if they take it immediately, they will get a 10 percent bonus, or up to Tk 10,000.
SWAP Chief Executive officer Parvez Hossain believes that old and used goods are not trash but it could be usable to someone in need. "That is the moto of SWAP. Maybe a product someone used and now it has no value to his or her, but it always can be useful to someone else. Such exchange of goods also helps to reduce E-waste," he said.
Speaking about the offer, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad, said, "Nagad thinks that it is important to partner with any local enterprise because Nagad itself is a local company. Nagad will try to play a role as a medium so that both buyers and sellers benefit from the offer of SWAP because it is more profitable on Nagad."


