Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:34 PM
Emirates launches Skywards+ to offer extra privileges

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has launched an online subscription platform "Skywards+" to offer its 27 million members easy access to customized rewards and privileges throughout the year.
The loyalty programme has introduced multiple Skywards+ packages with personalised benefits to suit the needs of each individual member, says a press release.
 Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Tier members can subscribe to one of the following: Classic Package, at an annual subscription rate of USD 399; Advanced Package, at an annual subscription rate of USD 699; and Premium Package at an annual subscription rate of USD 999.*
The Classic Package will offer members: 20 percent bonus Skywards Miles; access to the Emirates Business Class Lounge twice a year; and 5 Kgs of extra baggage allowance.
The Advanced Package will offer members: 20 percent discount on upgrade rewards; 10 Kgs of extra baggage allowance or 1 additional piece for checked baggage; and access to the Emirates Business Class Lounge five times a year.
The Premium Package will offer members a chance to fast-track and retain tier status quicker with: 20 percent Tier Miles bonus; 20 percent discount on flight upgrades; access to the Emirates Business Class Lounge ten times a year; and 10 Kgs of extra baggage allowance or 1 additional piece of checked baggage.
Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on flight tickets on partner airlines, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can't-buy experiences.


