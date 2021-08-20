Video
Banks asked to raise overall leverage ratio by 2026

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday asked scheduled banks to raise their leverage ratio by one percentage points by 2026 in line with the requirements of Basel-III. Otherwise they remain highly vulnerable to financial instability.  
The BB instruction came at a time when the country's state-owned banks are maintaining the leverage ratio far below the stipulated 3 per cent.
Leverage ratio of the country's banking sector also dropped to 4.2 per cent in 2020 from 4.6 per cent in the previous year, a reflection of deterioration in the bank's financial strength.
The central bank in its Wednesday's circular said that the banks would have to increase the leverage ratio gradually to 4 per cent from the existing 3 per cent.
Even though banks implemented the Basel-III in 2019, the entities are yet to increase their leverage ratio to the desired level as they did it in maintaining risk-weighted asset ratio, the BB circular said.
Leverage ratio would help banks to reduce import cost along with enhancing stability of the financial sector, it said. Moreover, an enhanced leverage ratio will also increase quality of capital thus to absorb risk while facing unexpected losses.
To increase the ratio, the year 2022 would be considered as a preparatory period. Afterwards, the entities will have to increase the ratio by 0.25 percentage points in the next four years, the BB circular said.
The ratio of a bank's paid-up capital and retained earnings, and assets is considered as its leverage ratio. As per the Bangladesh Bank report of 2020, nine banks maintained less than the requirement of 3 per cent leverage ratio. The remaining banks are maintaining more than 3 per cent leverage ratio.
Even five are maintaining more than 2 per cent leverage ratio. Although all categories of banks experienced a downward trend in the leverage ratio, banking sector, as a whole, maintained a leverage ratio above the regulatory minimum requirement for high leverage ratios of private commercial banks and foreign commercial banks, BB's financial stability report mentioned.
Foreign commercial banks maintained the highest leverage ratio of 12.7 per cent followed by private commercial banks of 5.5 per cent in 2020. State Owned Banks (SCBs)' leverage ratio was the poorest among the bank categories and declined to 0.6 per cent at the end-December 2020 compared to 1.2 per cent recorded at end-December 2019.
Since SCBs account for substantial banking sector exposures, their weaker leverage ratio raises concern for financial stability, the report said.


