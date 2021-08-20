Berger brings new glossy wall paint

Country's leading paint solution manufacturer Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has brought its Luxury Silk Metallic Finish solution in a more shimmering way, taking inspiration from the trending eyeshadows for those who want to give a metallic and glossy effect to the wall.

Different experiments surrounding eye makeovers are going on around the world. Taking a cue from those trends, Berger has presented its Luxury Silk Metallic Finish solution in a scintillating way so that the customers can bring the beauty and glamor of shimmery makeups alive on their walls, says a press release.

Berger Luxury Silk Metallic Finish is the best quality water-based metallic finish coating for interior application. Combining the best aesthetic appeal of silk with glitter particles, this solution is the perfect option to give the interior walls a glistening outlook that will not only reflect your appealing taste but also help create a style statement for your home.

Berger Luxury Silk Metallic Finish is absolutely unique, premium and elegant with its own features in this category making it stand out among others. It comes with myriads of features and benefits such as special quality interior paints with metallic finishes, hygiene coating with 99.9% microbial reduction, durability, water-based paint with pure acrylic polymer, airborne dirt resistance & oil penetration blocking, alkali & efflorescence resistance, substrate penetration, and topcoat adhesion.























