

Virtual discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil on the occasion of 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu







Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Chairman Engr. Md. Belayet Hossain presiding over a virtual discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil on the occasion of 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day on Wednesday. Power Division Secretary Md. Habibur Rahman and Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engr. Md Abdus Sabur attend the the programme as Special Guests. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum Curator Md. Nazrul Islam Khan was present as Chief Discussant. Doa Mahfil conducted by Husainul Banna, Assistant Professor of Urdu Dept, Dhaka University. BPDB senior officials and employees also present.