

BRAC inoculates 1950 Rohingya refugees in phase 1

As part of the government's National Vaccination Programme, Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC organized the campaign titled 'Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign for Rohingya Community', says a press release.

According to information of the government's Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign for FDMN (until 18 August, 2021,) a total of 34,429 Rohingyas were vaccinated at 34 shelter centres at Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas till August 18 this year.

Trained nurses of BRAC gave vaccines to Rohingyas at camp 1 east, 8 east and No. 13 in Ukhiya upazila from Aug 10-18.

On the concluding day on August 18, vaccination activities continued from 9:30am to 2:30pm.

According to the government rules, initially Rohingyas aged 55 years or above were entitled to receive the vaccine.

While expressing her reaction, Rohingya woman Mazuma Khatun (92) who came to take the vaccine at BRAC Primary Health Care Centre, (Camp-13), said she did not face any trouble after being vaccinated.

"Employees and volunteers of BRAC gave me necessary information and guidance. BRAC's volunteers helped old people like me to come to the vaccination centre through an ambulance. I am delighted at it", she said.

Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of BRAC, said we have taken the initiative to take the government's vaccination drive ahead. The first phase of vaccination ended smoothly.

We, as a non-government development organization, are delighted at BRAC's involvement with the government, she observed.







