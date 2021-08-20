Video
Friday, 20 August, 2021
Business

Toyota to cut Sept output as virus hits supply chain

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

TOKYO, Aug 19: Toyota said Thursday it will cut global auto production by 40 percent in September as the spread of coronavirus in Southeast Asia squeezes its supply chain.
It came after Japan's Nikkei daily reported that the global chip shortage was also behind Toyota's planned reduction in new vehicles.
The world's largest automaker announced suspensions in operations at multiple Japanese plants next month due to a "parts shortage resulting from the spread of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia".
"We plan to reduce our global production by some 40 percent in September, from just under 900,000 originally planned," a Toyota spokeswoman told AFP.
The Nikkei said Toyota would also scale back production in North America, China and Europe from early September. The Japanese giant's rivals have also been forced to slow or temporarily halt production due to the chip shortage.
When the pandemic hit, carmakers scaled back orders and chipmakers shifted output to consumer electronics as people splurged on equipment to work and relax at home -- leaving automakers in a tight situation as demand for vehicles picked up.    -AFP


