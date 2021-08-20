Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sri Lanka raises rates as rupee falls to record low

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

COLOMBO, Aug 19: Sri Lanka's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three years Thursday as the rupee hit a record low amid a crippling foreign exchange shortage.
With the country of 21 million already facing shortages of imported cooking gas and sugar because of the lack of dollars, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka increased its deposit and lending rates by 50 basis points to 5.0 percent and 6.0 percent respectively. The bank said the move was to counter "imbalances" as the rupee falls against the dollar "and to preempt the buildup of any excessive inflationary pressures".
The rupee fell to 216.55 to the dollar -- its lowest ever level -- despite the central bank urging currency traders not to allow the local currency to fall below 202.
The government had reduced rates after the coronavirus pandemic hit last year in hope of bolstering the economy.
But Sri Lanka still recorded its worst recession in decades, with the economy shrinking 3.6 percent as tourist arrivals collapsed and with it foreign currency receipts.
Sri Lanka's foreign reserves fell to $2.8 billion at the end of July, from $7.5 billion in November 2019 when the government took office.
The rupee has lost nearly 20 percent of its value against the US dollar in that time, according to data from private banks.
Faced with currency shortages, the government banned a wide range of imports, including vehicles as well as industrial raw materials and machinery since March last year.
With supermarkets rationing staples such as sugar and milk powder, importers say they cannot get dollars at official exchange rates and have to pay black market prices.
Energy minister Udaya Gammanpila appealed to motorists this week to use fuel sparingly so that the country can use its foreign exchange to buy essential medicines and vaccines.
Another top official warned that fuel rationing may be introduced by the end of the year unless consumption was reduced.
Last month, the Moody's ratings agency placed Sri Lanka under watch for a downgrade on persistent fears that the island could default on its foreign debt.
Sri Lanka's annual foreign debt servicing is estimated at $4 billion to $5 billion over the next four to five years, Moody's said.
The country has arranged a $250 million loan from Bangladesh, and similar cash injections from India, China and South Korea.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank extends services to 6 more locations
IBBL, BHBFC sign customer service agreement
Canada inflation surges to new recent high of 3.7pc
Nagad offers up to 30pc bonus for swap of used devices
Emirates launches Skywards+ to offer extra privileges
NOVOAIR to operate six flights daily to Cox’s Bazar
CVC Finance wins UNCDF’s fund
Banks asked to raise overall leverage ratio by 2026


Latest News
Padma, Jamuna water levels rise, low lying areas flooded
50 chars of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari inundated
Army Chief calls on President of Defense Industries of Turkey
17th anniversary of Aug 21 grenade attacks Saturday
Govt strives at UN to enhance Bangladesh peacekeepers’ benefits: Momen
3 electrocuted to death in Chapainawabganj
Muslims observe Holy Ashura
Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
NZ cricket great Cairns off life support
Most Read News
Obituary
Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagri passes away
3 killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office
The chaotic ending of America’s longest war
Dainik Orthoniti Editor Zahiduzzaman Faruk passes away
Salim Ullah new secretary to Financial Institutions Division
Pakistan fences off from Afghan refugees
Sirajganj UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Ensure healthy food for healthy nation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft