Friday, 20 August, 2021
realme launches new smatphones, laptop

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently launched two new stunning smartphones from its GT series - the realme GT Master Edition and the realme GT Explorer Master Edition - in the global market on 18 August 2021 through a virtual ceremony as part of its celebration to mark 100 million sales of smartphones around the world.
They also have unveiled its first laptop 'realme Book' at the event, says a press release.  
realme is expanding into the affordable high-end segment with the release of these two phones. This marks an important step forward, as realme continues to power forward in building its 1+5+T AIoT ecosystem with a richer suite of products than ever before.
"Since realme was established, we have never strayed from our mission to bring leap-forward products for global youth. We're thrilled to announce that we are bringing more AIoT products to the 100 million realme fans around the world, to empower the young generation with features and experiences that inspire and delight", said Sky Li, CEO and founder of realme.
Designed by renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasaw taking inspiration suitcases, realme GT Master Edition Series is the best-designed flagship of this year. It boasts the first concave vegan-leather design in smartphone history. Fusing design elegance with technical prowess, the realme GT Master Edition Series seeks to elevate the youth's capacity to explore and create, empowering them with a high-end handset that is as affordable as it is exceptional.
GT Explorer Master Edition is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 12GB of RAM, while the GT Master Edition uses the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM. Visuals come alive on a stunning 120Hz Samsung AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate of 120Hz on both of the two phones. GT Explorer Master Edition uses a 56-degree curved display, with 10240-level brightness adjustment whereas GT Master Edition Series support Vapor Chamber Cooling System to ensure comfortable use of smartphone.



