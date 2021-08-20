Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Aug 19: The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver's licenses or other identification of just over 40 million people who applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed in a recent data breach, the company said Wednesday.
The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers who pay monthly for phone service also appears to be compromised. No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised, it said.
T-Mobile has been hit before by data theft but in the most recent case, "the sheer numbers far exceed the previous breaches," said Gartner analyst Paul Furtado.
T-Mobile, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country's largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint last year. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.
"Yes, they have a big target on their back but that shouldn't be a surprise to them," Furtado said. "You have to start questioning the organization. How much are they actually addressing these breaches and the level of seriousness?"
T-Mobile also confirmed Wednesday that approximately 850,000 active T-Mobile prepaid customer names, phone numbers and account PINs were exposed. The company said that it proactively reset all of the PINs on those accounts. No Metro by T-Mobile, former Sprint prepaid, or Boost customers had their names or PINs exposed.
There was also some additional information from inactive prepaid accounts accessed through prepaid billing files. T-Mobile said that no customer financial information, credit card information, debit or other payment information or Social Security numbers were in the inactive file.
T-Mobile had said earlier this week that it was investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users.
The company said Monday that it had confirmed there was unauthorized access to "some T-Mobile data" and that it had closed the entry point used to gain access. "If you were affected, you'll hear from us soon," CEO Mike Sievert tweeted in response to a concerned customer Tuesday.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank extends services to 6 more locations
IBBL, BHBFC sign customer service agreement
Canada inflation surges to new recent high of 3.7pc
Nagad offers up to 30pc bonus for swap of used devices
Emirates launches Skywards+ to offer extra privileges
NOVOAIR to operate six flights daily to Cox’s Bazar
CVC Finance wins UNCDF’s fund
Banks asked to raise overall leverage ratio by 2026


Latest News
Padma, Jamuna water levels rise, low lying areas flooded
50 chars of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari inundated
Army Chief calls on President of Defense Industries of Turkey
17th anniversary of Aug 21 grenade attacks Saturday
Govt strives at UN to enhance Bangladesh peacekeepers’ benefits: Momen
3 electrocuted to death in Chapainawabganj
Muslims observe Holy Ashura
Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
NZ cricket great Cairns off life support
Most Read News
Obituary
Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagri passes away
3 killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office
The chaotic ending of America’s longest war
Dainik Orthoniti Editor Zahiduzzaman Faruk passes away
Salim Ullah new secretary to Financial Institutions Division
Pakistan fences off from Afghan refugees
Sirajganj UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Ensure healthy food for healthy nation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft