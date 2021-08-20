Video
Profit booking dips stocks for 2nd running day

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Thursday as most of the dominant small investors booked profit from previous gains amid volatile trade pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 11.23 points or 0.16 per cent to 6,760 and the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, slid 3.28 points to 2,423 and the DSE Shariah Index eroded 4.92 points to 1,461 at the close of the trading.
Turnover also fell to Tk 22.18 billion, down 10 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 24.65 billion. A total number of 307,388 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 697.84 million securities.
The market capitalisation of the DSE stood at Tk 5,497 billion on Thursday, down from Tk 5,505 billion in the previous session. The losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 376 issues traded, 191 closed lower, 156 ended higher and 29 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-continued top the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.55 billion changing hands.
The other turnover leaders were LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (Tk 791 million), LankaBangla Finance (Tk 746 million), IFIC Bank (Tk 684 million) and City General Insurance (Tk 413 million).
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 39 points to 19,707 while the Selective Categories Index ( CSCX) slid 23 points to close at 11,817.
Of the issues traded, 171 declined, 124 advanced and 26 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 35.52 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 890 million.


